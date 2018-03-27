Volunteers find human head in trash bag in Lake Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3269250" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lake Houston discovers severed head in trash bag

The Houston Police Department said a human head was found near Lake Houston Saturday morning.Houston Police Department marine patrol officers were flagged down by witnesses who found a black trash bag by volunteers who were picking up trash along the bridge around 10:00 a.m. in the 11000 block of FM 1960 East.Officers found what they said appeared to be a human head in the bag.Homicide investigators later arrived and confirmed that human remains were in an "advanced state of decomposition" in the bag.Police say the victim appeared to be a white or Hispanic female between the ages of 20 and 45 years old.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.