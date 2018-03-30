Vigil planned for 8-year-old killed outside nail salon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3280469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD Chief Art Acevedo said gang members who kill children will not get a slap on the wrist.

A prayer vigil is planned Friday afternoon following the death of 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins.Hutchins died from his injuries after being caught in the middle of gunfire on March 1, off Scott Street near Wheeler Avenue.The boy's 5-year-old sister survived the shooting, but was left with a gunshot wound to the leg. An 11-year-old also inside the vehicle was not injured.Houston's police chief Art Acevedo said there will be no more slaps on the wrist after a string of violent shootings that either killed or injured children."To the gang members responsible for many of these killings, just remember you're supposed to be tough. If you're that tough, call us," Acevedo said.The vigil and rally against gun violence will be held across the street from Wheeler Baptist Church on Scott Street starting at 4 p.m.No arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information call 713-308-3600.