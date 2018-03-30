Vigil planned for 8-year-old shot and killed outside nail salon in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Vigil planned for 8-year-old killed outside nail salon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A prayer vigil is planned Friday afternoon following the death of 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins.

Hutchins died from his injuries after being caught in the middle of gunfire on March 1, off Scott Street near Wheeler Avenue.

The boy's 5-year-old sister survived the shooting, but was left with a gunshot wound to the leg. An 11-year-old also inside the vehicle was not injured.

Houston's police chief Art Acevedo said there will be no more slaps on the wrist after a string of violent shootings that either killed or injured children.

"To the gang members responsible for many of these killings, just remember you're supposed to be tough. If you're that tough, call us," Acevedo said.

RELATED: HPD takes aim at gangs after shooting deaths of 10 children

EMBED More News Videos

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said gang members who kill children will not get a slap on the wrist.


The vigil and rally against gun violence will be held across the street from Wheeler Baptist Church on Scott Street starting at 4 p.m.

No arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information call 713-308-3600.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
vigilchild killedchild shotgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston megachurch pastor's lawyer to address fraud charges
Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston
Police: Officer shot and killed by man pretending to be cop
Stunning video shows deadly gunfight with Pasadena officer
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Adults dash after high-dollar prizes in Lake Jackson egg hunt
Free Easter egg hunts around the Houston area
This is your chance to get that rare license plate
Show More
Rockets center Clint Capela a rising star on team
Ex-Disneyland employee gets 125 years for child sex crimes
Best in the West: Rockets clinch home court with Warriors loss
Video shows mangled vehicles after wrong-way crash on S. Beltway
Judge accused of stealing woman's underwear from neighbor
More News
Top Video
Video shows mangled vehicles after wrong-way crash on S. Beltway
Adults dash after high-dollar prizes in Lake Jackson egg hunt
Best in the West: Rockets clinch home court with Warriors loss
Ex-Disneyland employee gets 125 years for child sex crimes
More Video