HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Passion and emotions ran high for community leaders as they remembered a young boy who died after being shot at a Third Ward shopping center.
Tristian Hutchins, 8, died this week. He was shot on March 1 while he was in the car. His 5-year-old sister was also shot in the leg.
So far, no one has been arrested.
Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said Hutchins is the 10th child to be shot and killed within the past year in the city.
Young kids injured in driveby shooting while sitting in mom's car outside nail salon
It's a number that's far too high for the group that came out to remember the young boy.
Community leaders urged people to put down the guns and come together.
"An 8-year-old brother? Our babies? That's unacceptable," Operation Outreach OG1 Reginald Gordon said. "Ain't no loyalty in that! You may want a name and the label, but we have to come together to come together to think for ourselves. To work this corner so we can come together. We can't keep losing our...an 8-year-old brother!"
This is the second vigil to happen at this spot for Hutchins.
One was held the night after he was shot. The focus then was to pray for his recovery.
Now that the boy has died, community leaders said they'll turn their attention to the boy's family.