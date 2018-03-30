Vigil for 8-year-old shot and killed sparks passionate plea from community leaders

EMBED </>More Videos

Vigil held for 8-year-old killed in senseless shooting in Houston's Third Ward.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Passion and emotions ran high for community leaders as they remembered a young boy who died after being shot at a Third Ward shopping center.

Tristian Hutchins, 8, died this week. He was shot on March 1 while he was in the car. His 5-year-old sister was also shot in the leg.

So far, no one has been arrested.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said Hutchins is the 10th child to be shot and killed within the past year in the city.

Young kids injured in driveby shooting while sitting in mom's car outside nail salon
EMBED More News Videos

Police are working to track down the person who shot a boy and girl outside a southeast Houston nail salon.



It's a number that's far too high for the group that came out to remember the young boy.

Community leaders urged people to put down the guns and come together.

"An 8-year-old brother? Our babies? That's unacceptable," Operation Outreach OG1 Reginald Gordon said. "Ain't no loyalty in that! You may want a name and the label, but we have to come together to come together to think for ourselves. To work this corner so we can come together. We can't keep losing our...an 8-year-old brother!"

This is the second vigil to happen at this spot for Hutchins.

RELATED: HPD takes aim at gangs after shooting deaths of 10 children
EMBED More News Videos

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said gang members who kill children will not get a slap on the wrist.



One was held the night after he was shot. The focus then was to pray for his recovery.

Now that the boy has died, community leaders said they'll turn their attention to the boy's family.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child killedshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-HPD cop accused of stalking, posting nude photos of ex-GF
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
Houston pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell: 'I am completely innocent'
Houston council member Green died of toxic combination
Deputies searching for suspected bank robber in NW Harris Co.
Juror says murder-for-hire convict's own words did him in
Baby found alone in car outside Walmart store in N. Harris Co.
Show More
Ex-student creates petition Katy ISD to fire Superintendent
New body cam footage released in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
Rapper Fabolous surrenders in NJ domestic violence case
Astros players snubbed in jersey sales rankings
Lake Conroe closed due to hazardous water conditions
More News
Top Video
Ex-HPD cop accused of stalking, posting nude photos of ex-GF
Astros players snubbed in jersey sales rankings
Deputies searching for suspected bank robber in NW Harris Co.
New body cam footage released in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
More Video