Authorities have released new surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspects and witnesses involved in a fatal shooting in east Houston back in February.Police say the incident started with four men who had an argument at the Chulas Sports Cantina off the East Freeway near Federal the morning of Feb. 23.Workers say the men were asked to leave the bar, but their dispute spilled into the parking lot.The two groups of men took off in two vehicles and at one point, shots were fired on the freeway.Two men in one of the cars were shot. Officials say they drove to a Chevron gas station a few miles away from Chulas to get help.Leroy Saucedo, 28, was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.Eric Fulcher, 27, was shot in the shoulder. He was also transported to the hospital but survived.Police describe the suspects as two Hispanic males in their early to mid-20s. One of them was wearing glasses.The vehicle they were in is described as a white Chevrolet Tahoe.Investigators are also looking for three women who were witnesses. They were seen in the video leaving the bar with the victim before the shooting.If you have any information on the shooting or know the identities of the wanted suspects and witnesses, you're asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.