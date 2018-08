A homeowner is asking if anyone has seen a woman who was recently seen on security cameras swinging and peering through a home Saturday afternoon.The woman was caught on a security camera looking through the window of a home near Montrose and Richmond. She then decides to swing on the porch bench.The homeowner does not know who she is or what she was looking for.The woman was last seen wearing a green cap, grey Houston Texans hoodie, blue jeans, and black sneakers.