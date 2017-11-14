Newly released video from the NTSB is showing the tense moments when a British Airways jet caught fire during takeoff in Las Vegas two years ago.In the footage captured from surveillance cameras at McCarran International Airport, the middle part of the fuselage is seen with flames and dark smoke. Investigators said catastrophic engine failure caused the inferno back in September 2015.Another angle shows passengers sliding down inflatable chutes and running away from the disabled jet.In all, 159 passengers were able to get off the plane. More than a dozen of them were hurt.The plane was en route to London at the time of the planned departure.