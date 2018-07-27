Video shows officer using stun gun on handcuffed man

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows officer using stun gun on handcuffed man (KTRK)

MERIDIAN, Mississippi (KTRK) --
A police cruiser dashcam video helped get a Mississippi police officer fired.

The video shows the man handcuffed and standing up against a minivan when an officer walked up to him with a stun gun and shocked him on the shoulder.

The man fell to the ground and was picked back up by another officer.

After the suspect sat up on his knees, the same officer appeared to threaten to use the stun gun on him again.

The officer, who used the stun gun, has not been criminally charged, but he has been fired.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police brutalityu.s. & worldMississippi
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News