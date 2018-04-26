VIDEO: 65-year-old man attacked in terrifying random home invasion

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the attack from Floral Park.

By
QUEENS, New York --
There is new video of a violent robbery where a man was followed home and attacked in Queens.

A 65-year-old man was followed home and robbed at gunpoint.

A man with a goatee walks in behind the victim with a gun pointed at his head and wrestled him to the ground, punching him several times in the face.

All this, apparently just to steal the man's wallet.

A home security camera caught a pretty good image of the man police are looking for.

The attack happened Saturday afternoon just before 3 near 263rd Street and East Williston Avenue in Floral Park.

The suspect got away in a gray minivan with the wallet that contained a couple of credit cards.

Police think this was a random attack so they want to get him off the street as soon as possible.

The suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old, with a mustache and goatee; last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, sweatpants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionarmed robberyrobberysurveillance videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4th teen likely filming deadly street race for social media
Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2
White House doctor withdraws as VA secretary nominee
MOVING ON: Rockets eliminate T-Wolves in Game 5, 122-104
George H.W. Bush to leave hospital on Friday, Jeb Bush says
DIY phone repair kits save you money but at what cost?
Reading Road US-59 overpass to close in Rosenberg
Man faces felony charges for 16th DUI
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
USPS worker caught tossing packages onto homeowner's porch
Houston seeking millions for Jones Plaza renovation
Drivers beware of Ironman road closures in The Woodlands
'They will catch you' 9-year-old girl chases purse snatcher
More News