VIDEO: Laundry sniffer caught on camera in families backyard

PHOENIX, Arizona (KTRK) --
How creepy is this? A man was caught on camera, sniffing laundry in an Ahwatukee, Arizona backyard.

The homeowner says the man has broken into her home multiple times just to sniff her laundry.

In the surveillance video you can see the man walk into the yard and slowly make his way towards the laundry area.

He picks up several pieces of laundry and places them next to his nose.

The home owner says she called 911 after her motion detector sensed someone in her backyard. By the time police arrived the man was gone.

No arrest have been made.
