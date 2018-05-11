Video investigated of officer putting man in chokehold after prom

The State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating an incident where a Warsaw officer put a man in a chokehold outside a Waffle House.The bureau has become involved in the case after several requests from police and District Attorney Ernie Lee.The incident in question happened on Saturday outside of Waffle House.Anthony Wall, 22, claims he had just taken his 16-year-old sister to prom and went to grab a bite to eat when he said he got into an argument with several wait staff members.From there, police were called to remove Wall, which led to him being choked, slammed, and led away in handcuffs."I was pretty much trying to scream for air and trying to breathe because he was holding my throat and that's when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me," said Wall.Police said Wall was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for the argument inside the Waffle House.Many voiced their concerns and opinions about the incident on Wall's Facebook page.Just days later, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund spoke out, calling the actions of the officer "grossly inappropriate."Police Chief Eric Southerland released this statement to ABC11: