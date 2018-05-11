Video investigated of officer putting man in chokehold after prom

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer filmed putting man in chokehold outside of a Waffle House in Warsaw

WARSAW, North Carolina --
The State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating an incident where a Warsaw officer put a man in a chokehold outside a Waffle House.

The bureau has become involved in the case after several requests from police and District Attorney Ernie Lee.

The incident in question happened on Saturday outside of Waffle House.

Anthony Wall, 22, claims he had just taken his 16-year-old sister to prom and went to grab a bite to eat when he said he got into an argument with several wait staff members.

From there, police were called to remove Wall, which led to him being choked, slammed, and led away in handcuffs.

"I was pretty much trying to scream for air and trying to breathe because he was holding my throat and that's when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me," said Wall.

Police said Wall was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for the argument inside the Waffle House.

Many voiced their concerns and opinions about the incident on Wall's Facebook page.

Just days later, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund spoke out, calling the actions of the officer "grossly inappropriate."

Police Chief Eric Southerland released this statement to ABC11:

"We are currently investigating the whole incident, interviewing witnesses and gathering additional video. We have also reached out to the District Attorney's Office to make him aware of the investigation. Once the investigation is complete and the District Attorney has had a chance to review the case we will provide the public with an update on the findings."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
viral videochokingwaffle housepolice officeru.s. & worldpolice brutalityNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
What life on parole means for Clara Harris
WHO IS CLARA HARRIS?
Katy ISD to pay superintendent $750K to leave district
Where to find the sold-out Selena 'Newsweek' magazine
Lesbian prom court candidates claiming discrimination in Katy
Missing former West U mayor found near family ranch, son says
Cheers and boos: Mixed reaction to Katy superintendent's resignation
Show More
LIVING THE DREAM: Gerald Green's journey back with Rockets
All clear given at Clear Brook HS after police activity
20-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter
Teen detained in shooting that injured 1 at Palmdale school
Kids present in home when dad was killed during family fight
More News