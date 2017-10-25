Video from the scene of fatal Grambling State University campus shooting in Louisiana

Two victims have been identified after a fatal shooting on a college campus in Louisiana early Wednesday morning. (KSLA/CBS)

Video from the scene shows the aftermath of a shooting at Grambling State University that left two people dead.

Two men, both 23-year-olds from Farmerville, Louisiana, were identified as Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell. Andrews was a student at GSU. Caldwell was not, ABC News reported.

Officials with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Department said that the suspect fled the scene and has not been apprehended. The campus was not put on lockdown but students were told to remain alert and stay inside.

See the scene of the aftermath in the video above.
