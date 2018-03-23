Video from scene of hostage situation in France that 'seems to be a terrorist act'

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are responding to a hostage situation in southern France. The prime minister said it "seems to be a terrorist act." (ERIC CABANIS/AFP/Getty Images|La vie à Trèbes via Storyful)

At least two people are dead and a dozen injured after a shooting and hostage situation in France on Friday, police said. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said it "seems to be a terrorist act."

The hostage taker was killed by police, a police union official said.

The scene happened at a supermarket in Trebes, which is located in the southern part of the country. Early footage shows the police responding to the scene and blocking off roads in and around Trebes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hostagefranceu.s. & worldshootingterrorism
Top Stories
Stolen narcotics help cops catch masked Walmart robbers
2 arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Spring area
Hostage-taker in France kills 3, is shot dead by police
Firefighter dies battling fire on movie set in Harlem
WATCH LIVE: Leon Jacob testifying in murder-for-hire trial
Child found in suspect's car after police chase
Teen shot in Maryland school dies after removal of life support
You can buy your Mister Rogers postage stamp starting today
Show More
Police find fake 'movie money' after high-speed chase
Bratz dolls CEO leads effort to save Toys 'R' Us
Walt Disney World is offering free dining for kids this summer
NBA dancer chases thief who stole her laptop at Starbucks
Thieves use chain to rip doors off pharmaceutical business
More News
Top Video
Pick Your Pet: Meet your new fur-ever friend TODAY
Hostage-taker in France kills 3, is shot dead by police
Teen shot in Maryland school dies after removal of life support
2 arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Spring area
More Video