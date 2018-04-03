Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3297670" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Facebook Live shooter appears in court

Devyn Holmes was left in critical condition after being shot accidentally by a woman playing with a gun outside a Houston gas station.

Firefighter speaks out after saving man shot during Facebook Live video

Sheree Holmes says she was hoping to get justice for her son in a Houston courtroom on Tuesday.Instead, she says the woman who police said accidentally shot Devyn Holmes in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday got off easy."She deserves more than what she's getting. $2,500 bond?" Sheree said after Cassandra Damper appeared before a judge. "People get more for smoking weed."Sheree said Easter began with what she thought might be an April Fool's Day joke.She said Devyn is known to be a practical joker, but when she got to the hospital, she soon learned her family was thrust in the middle of a serious crisis.The victim's family says he is still on life support, and that they aren't sure what is going to happen next.Damper is currently charged with tampering with evidence after police said she tried to wipe her hands before officers tested for gun powder residue.While Sheree stopped short of sharing her personal feelings about Damper, the mother acknowledged she believes the shooting was no accident."It was stupid and it was irresponsible. I think it was intended," Sheree said. "She also said he did it himself...she also washed her hands. Do you wash your hands after an accident? Why would you cover up an accident? You cover up a crime, you don't cover up an accident."Sheree told Eyewitness News she's seen the Facebook Live video that captured the moment her son was shot in the head.She said it's hard to watch, but might also be a cautionary tale about the dangers of playing with guns.For Sheree, the only thing she knows for sure is that she feels justice was not served Tuesday in court."My son is fighting for his life and she is walking around free," Sheree said.