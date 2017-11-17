DOGS

Canines that escaped dog walker's vehicle after crash recovered in San Francisco

A dog walker and a child were hospitalized Thursday afternoon when their vehicle full of dogs careened down a steep hill, crashing in San Francisco's Parkside Neighborhood. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
All three dogs that went missing after a bizarre crash in San Francisco have been found.

A dog walker and a child were hospitalized Thursday afternoon when their vehicle full of dogs careened down a steep hill, crashing in San Francisco's Parkside Neighborhood.

Fire officials learned that a vehicle rolled down a hill, struck parked cars and then crashed into a building near 26th Avenue and Santiago Street, San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

A woman and a child inside the vehicle were taken to San Francisco General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

There were a total of nine dogs in the vehicle at the time.

After the crash, three dogs jumped out of the vehicle and ran off.

The six remaining dogs were shaken up, but otherwise uninjured, according to Baxter.

Firefighters comforted the dogs and, after making several phone calls, were able to reunite them with their owners.

A good Samaritan was also able to locate one of the three missing dogs immediately. The other two were found later Thursday afternoon and evening.

The building into which the vehicle crashed sustained some damage, however, no one inside was injured, Baxter said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

