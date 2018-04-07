Vehicle crashes into crowd in German city, some dead

Police in the western German city of Muenster say the driver of the vehicle that crashed into a crowd, killing several people and injuring others, killed himself.According to authorities, the driver shot himself to death after the crash that killed 3 people and injured 20.A German news agency has quoted police as saying the driver of that car in Muenster has killed himself.Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that residents should "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub" where a large-scale police operation is underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city's historic downtown area.Further details about the crash were not immediately available.