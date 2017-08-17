Police in Barcelona say a white van has mounted a sidewalk, struck several people in the city's Las Ramblas district.People are injured but no deaths have been confirmed. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.Authorities are still investigating whether this was an attack.Spanish National police have tweeted confirmation that multiple people have been run over. They are asking people to avoid the area.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing situation.