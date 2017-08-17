Van crashed into pedestrians in Barcelona, injuring several

BARCELONA, Spain --
Police in Barcelona say a white van has mounted a sidewalk, struck several people in the city's Las Ramblas district.

People are injured but no deaths have been confirmed. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Authorities are still investigating whether this was an attack.

Spanish National police have tweeted confirmation that multiple people have been run over. They are asking people to avoid the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

