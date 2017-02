A woman was hospitalized after a road rage shooting on Highway 288 in Houston."We were passing them, they did not want people passing them, so they shot as us," a father of two told Eyewitness News. "My son and wife were both hit, I was hit."The father says the driver of at least one of the cars fired several shots at his family van. His wife suffered the most serious injuries.Tonight on Live at 5, ABC13's Miya Shay has more on this terrifying story.