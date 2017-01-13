HOUSTON (KTRK) --The Chevron Houston Marathon is Sunday, and it could have you re-routing your drive to church, brunch, or any other errands you may be running.
So here are some key tips to avoid getting caught in the traffic.
- Stick with the freeways. The marathon course road closures are along surface streets, so the freeways are your friend.
- Avoid Memorial Drive, Montrose, Washington Avenue, and Post Oak. Those are some of the biggest streets that will be blocked off.
- Make plans to be out and about in the afternoon, not in the morning. The finish line closes at 1:25pm, and most of the roads will be open by then.
- Pick your spot. It's fun to cheer on the runners, so pick your perfect spot ahead of time. I like mile 15. It's at Post Oak Boulevard in Uptown. There's plenty of parking and places to drop in for coffee or a snack. The front runners arrive around 8:30am, and the pack arrives around 9:30am.
SEE ALSO: Best spots to watch the runners in Chevron Houston Marathon
- If you are participating in the marathon, be sure to arrive early, preferably before 5:30am. That's when the roads close downtown.
- Are you watching the finish line? Park north of Rusk - it's easier to access those lots, and bring cash.
Last but not least, tune into ABC13 and the ABC13 Houston news app to catch all of the action - and avoid traffic.
Marathon Course Closures
Congress from Crawford to Smith
Smith from Congress to Franklin
Franklin from Smith to Washington (all lanes except one westbound curb lane)
Washington from Congress to Waugh (all lanes except one westbound curb lane from Franklin to Houston, and one eastbound curb lane from Studemont to Sawyer)
Heights/Waugh (southbound) from Washington to West Gray
West Gray/Inwood from Waugh to Kirby
Kirby (northbound) from Inwood to San Felipe
Kirby (southbound) from San Felipe to Bissonnet
Bissonnet from Kirby to Montrose
Mandell (southbound) from Bissonnet to Sunset
Sunset from Mandell to Rice Blvd.
Rice Blvd from Sunset to Greenbriar
Greenbriar from Rice Blvd. to University Blvd.
University Blvd. from Greenbriar to Weslayan
Weslayan (from University to Bissonnet
Weslayan (northbound) from Bissonnet to Westpark
Westpark from Weslayan to S. Rice Blvd. (all lanes closed except one westbound lane from Newcastle to 610/59 northbound feeder road
Loop 610 feeder (southbound) from Richmond to Westpark
Post Oak Blvd. (northbound) from Richmond to San Felipe
San Felipe (westbound) from Post Oak Blvd. to Tanglewood Rd.
Tanglewood Rd. (northbound) from San Felipe to Chimney Rock Rd.
Chimney Rock Rd. (northbound) from Tanglewood to Woodway Dr.
Chimney Rock Rd. (southbound) from Woodway Dr. to Memorial Dr.
Memorial Dr. (westbound) from Chimney Rock Rd. to Loop 610
Memorial Dr. (eastbound) from Loop 610 to Shepherd
Shepherd (all lanes under overpass) from Memorial Dr. to Allen Parkway
Allen Parkway from Shepherd to Bagby
Dallas from Allen Parkway to Bagby
Bagby from Dallas to Lamar
Lamar from Bagby to Avenida de las Americas
Avenida de las Americas from Polk to Rusk
Additional Half Marathon Course Closures
Montrose from Bissonnet to Main/Mecom Fountain
Main (southbound) from Mecom Fountain to Bissonnet
Bissonnet (eastbound) from Main to Montrose
Montrose (southbound) from Bissonnet to Dallas
Montrose (northbound) from Dallas to Allen Parkway
Freeway Exit Ramp Closures
610 West Loop, southbound, exiting to Hidalgo/Richmond
Chevron Houston Marathon by the numbers