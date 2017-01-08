Suspected drunk driver hit fire truck, closing US-59 for hours
People have been stuck on US-59 for hours after an accident.

Traffic was at a standstill for more than four hours on the Southwest Freeway at Gessner on Sunday morning.

Dozens of drivers were stuck on the highway for hours overnight.

"It's very frustrating, just sitting out here," said driver Jahlisa Wallace.

Officers say it all started around 3 a.m. on Sunday when a fire truck was blocking lanes on the highway due to an accident. While the fire truck was blocking the lanes, another car ran into the fire truck.

Since the crash involved a city vehicle, officers had to do a thorough investigation and they were forced to shut down the freeway.

Drivers did what they could to pass the time.

"Sitting in my car, listening to music, snap chatting," said Wallace.

"I'm hungry, tired. I haven't moved at all," said Yonas Berhe.

The driver of the car was is being examined on suspicion of DWI.

Fortunately no one was seriously hurt.

All lanes were back open just after 7.
