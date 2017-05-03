HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Hey guys! How long is your beauty routine?
Keep it simple. There are three easy steps you should be doing: Cleanse, treat and protect.
"I don't have much of a beauty routine, so for me to keep using something, it has to work," Brian Williard said.
Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez shows you how taking care of your skin doesn't have to be expensive. She finds some easy but practical and realistic beauty regimens that men can follow. Plus, we have simple products and routines that help smooth out bumpy skin and in-grown hair.
