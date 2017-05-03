Beauty regimens for men: How to help with razor burn, bumps and in-grown hair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hey guys! How long is your beauty routine?

Keep it simple. There are three easy steps you should be doing: Cleanse, treat and protect.

"I don't have much of a beauty routine, so for me to keep using something, it has to work," Brian Williard said.

Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez shows you how taking care of your skin doesn't have to be expensive. She finds some easy but practical and realistic beauty regimens that men can follow. Plus, we have simple products and routines that help smooth out bumpy skin and in-grown hair.

Beauty Week continues on ABC13 at 6 a.m.

RELATED: Men's Week


Comparing price and quality at barber shops and chain salons
EMBED More News Videos

Men's Week: Comparing barber shops and chain salons

Smelling good on a budget: Best prices for men's cologne
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Patricia Lopez finds the best prices for men's cologne in this edition of Men's Week.

Fashion faux pas: What your guy shouldn't be wearing

EMBED More News Videos

On this edition of Men's Week, we take a look at fashion faux pas.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
uncategorizedstretch your dollarbeautybeauty & lifestyle
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Tracking possibility of strong storms across Houston today
Man shoots at intruders who forced young kids on the floor
Dashcam video shows fiery plane crash near Seattle
Who is the girl playing in the woods?
Could gondolas help improve traffic in Montrose?
Galveston College ranked Texas' top community college
Neighbor rescues elderly woman from house fire
Show More
Father of 7 killed while trying to sell iPhone to teens
Katy teen identified as victim of UT campus stabbing
Man with pellet gun prompts security scare at local college
Finding these rare coins could help you score big
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward signs off
More News
Photos
Could gondolas help improve traffic in Montrose?
BAD BLOOD: Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2
4 killed by violent storms in East Texas
PHOTOS: Lindor leads Indians past Astros 4-3
More Photos