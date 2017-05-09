Armed man uses website to get inside La Porte home

A family is grateful they are okay after a suspect attempted to rob them Friday night at their home in La Porte. The homeowner said he was forced to shoot the suspect.The suspect later died.According to the Webster family, their teenage daughter was buying a cell phone from a seller. The arrangement was made online on the site Offer Up.The seller, Joshua Daniels, was supposed to meet them in a public place on Friday evening, police said. There were delays and the family agreed to meet Daniels at their home.Coming up at 6, ABC13's Marla Carter has exclusive surveillance video of the incident.