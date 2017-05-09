Armed man uses website to get inside La Porte home

LA PORTE, Texas --
A family is grateful they are okay after a suspect attempted to rob them Friday night at their home in La Porte. The homeowner said he was forced to shoot the suspect.

The suspect later died.

According to the Webster family, their teenage daughter was buying a cell phone from a seller. The arrangement was made online on the site Offer Up.

The seller, Joshua Daniels, was supposed to meet them in a public place on Friday evening, police said. There were delays and the family agreed to meet Daniels at their home.

Coming up at 6, ABC13's Marla Carter has exclusive surveillance video of the incident.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
HPD looking for missing child in SE Houston
President Trump fires James Comey as FBI director
1 dead after being struck by bus near downtown Houston
Neighbor shoots intruders who tied up family in NE Houston
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Kimmel calls on lawmakers to cover pre-existing conditions
ABC13 helps driver after crash with delivery driver
Show More
Fort Bend Co. school bus involved in accident
Study: Low heart rate linked to stalking
9th grader released from jail after threats to school
Who do you want as an 'American Idol' judge?
FIRST ON 13: Shirtless man steals deputy constable's SUV
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
PHOTOS: Incredible vintage cars and boats
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
More Photos