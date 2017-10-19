Security Alert - 17-1722 - Sexual Assault See https://t.co/EfiHETcitQ — UH Police Department (@UofHPolice) October 20, 2017

A University of Houston student was sexually assaulted near TDECU Stadium Thursday night, University of Houston police said.According to UH police, the student was at an on-campus outdoor gathering around 6 p.m. when the male suspect approached her from behind and "touched her in a sexual manner beneath her dress."The suspect is described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, short brown hair and clean shaven. Police said he was wearing a black UH polo shirt and dark faded jeans.Anyone with information is asked to contact University of Houston Police Department.