UH police: Female student sexually assaulted near TDECU Stadium before game

EMBED </>More Videos

UH police says female student sexually assaulted near stadium. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A University of Houston student was sexually assaulted near TDECU Stadium Thursday night, University of Houston police said.

According to UH police, the student was at an on-campus outdoor gathering around 6 p.m. when the male suspect approached her from behind and "touched her in a sexual manner beneath her dress."

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, short brown hair and clean shaven. Police said he was wearing a black UH polo shirt and dark faded jeans.



Anyone with information is asked to contact University of Houston Police Department.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sexual assaultuniversity of houstonHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Driver accused of hitting girlfriend with truck arrested
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
Teen charged in shooting death of Galveston hotel guard
Heights porch pirate makes off with Halloween decor
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
Wooo! Flair, Drexler to join Astros pregame ceremonies
'It was petrifying': Patient in ambulance as it chased vehicle
Scattered showers around Houston on Friday
Show More
13-year-old accused of stabbing her mother
Dog loses interest in bomb sniffing, booted from CIA
Substitute puts duct tape over students' mouths
School counselor accused of molestation in custody
Mother dies after being hit by SUV in Sienna Plantation
More News
Top Video
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
Breakup boot camp helps heal the brokenhearted
Heights porch pirate makes off with Halloween decor
More Video