Uber gets rid of forced arbitration for sexual assault cases

Uber said it will get rid of its forced arbitration agreements for employees, riders and drivers who make sexual assault claims against the company.

Until recently, if you wanted to use Uber's app that meant you automatically agreed to terms and conditions and agreed to resolve any legal claims in an arbitration hearing.

Uber said employees, riders and drivers now can take those claims to open court or join a class-action lawsuit.

CNN found at least 103 Uber drivers in the U.S. accused of assaulting or abusing passengers in recent years.

The network found 31 of those drivers have been convicted on charges ranging from battery to rape.

Uber oversees 15 million rides per day worldwide. It is not the only ride share service dealing with sexual assault cases.

CNN found Uber's main competitor, Lyft, which oversees one million rides per day in the U.S. and Canada, is dealing with 18 sexual assault cases. Four of Lyft's drivers have been convicted in cases.
