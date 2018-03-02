Uber Eats driver fatally shoots customer after dispute, police say

UberEATS driver fatally shoots customer after dispute (KTRK)

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
Police in Atlanta, Georgia, say one person is dead and an Uber Eats driver is on the run after a shooting Saturday night.

According to police, 30-year-old Ryan Thornton, of Atlanta, ordered food on Feb. 17 using the Uber Eats app. Police say when he started to walk away from the driver, words were exchanged between the two.

That is when, investigators say, the driver pulled out a gun and shot Thornton multiple times.

The driver fled the scene, but police say they know who the suspect is.

Thornton was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

"We are shocked and saddened by the news," said an Uber spokesperson. "We are working with Atlanta police, and our hearts go out to the families of those involved."
