DOUBLE HOMICIDE

Two men found dead in vacant Harris Co. apartment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating a double homicide in northwest Harris County.

Police were called to the Landings at Steeplechase apartments in the 9000 block of Jones Road just after 2:30 Sunday morning.

Investigators say a neighbor found a man with apparent injuries to his head in a vacant apartment.

When investigators arrived, they found a second man's body inside that vacant apartment.

The cause of death has not been determined but investigators said both victims had injuries to their heads.

Investigators are asking any residents who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to call the Harris County Sheriff's office.

No suspects have been named.

Eyewitness News is live on the scene and will have updates on this developing story all morning on ABC13.

