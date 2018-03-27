ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

TSU student dies in accidental shooting at off-campus party

A Texas Southern University student was accidentally shot and killed while attending an off-campus party. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas Southern University student was accidentally shot and killed while attending an off-campus party.

According to the Houston Police Department, Michael Gobert was attending a party Saturday night in the 6500 block of Calder Street when he was accidentally shot.

Houston police are still investigating Gobert's death.

Texas Southern University released the following statement about the student's death:
"We are mourning the loss of one of our students who was killed in an accidental shooting off campus. We are working with the family of Michael Gobert to assist them during this time."

