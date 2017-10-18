"Try me!" Man leaves warning note for crooks after 2 break-ins

After his car was broken into twice, Arnold Huerta left a menacing note to dissuade the crooks from hitting him again. (Arnold Huerta/Facebook)

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
After his car was broken into twice, Arnold Huerta wanted to make sure the thieves knew not to mess with him again.

He left a note on the back of his truck that read in part: "I saw you at 2 a.m. trying to open my truck. I called Humble police and waited patiently. Humble police never showed up. I'm just saying, if I see you trying to break into my private property again, I'm going to take matters into my own hands now that I know Humble police won't show up."

Huerta closed the note with the hashtags #USvet, #SecondAmendment, #GetAJob and #GodIsGood, among others.

He later posted a photo of the letter to Facebook; it was taped to the back of his truck with a shotgun perched on the tailgate.

The Humble Police Department told ABC13 that they responded to Huerta's call for assistance within 10 minutes.

