NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

President Trump, politicians take to Twitter after New York City truck rampage

(realDonaldTrump/Twitter)

NEW YORK --
See what politicians and other notable figures are saying on social media after a truck mowed down people on a bike path in New York City Tuesday evening.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nyc bike path rampagesocial mediatwitterdonald trumpbill de blasioLower Manhattan
Load Comments
NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE
Facebook activates Safety Check following New York incident
More nyc bike path rampage
Top Stories
8 dead in rampage, apparent act of terror on NYC bike path
Spooky showers possible this Halloween in Houston
Large security presence at World Series parties
Texans Jadeveon Clowney wears inmate costume
Former KIPP counselor behind bars on molestation charges
West Houston mom running marathon for Harvey relief
Vandals damage Eagle Scout's work at Galveston non-profit
Halloween or World Series? Houstonians decide
Show More
Astros run out of Game 6 party vouchers
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
4 home invasion suspects arrested in Ft. Bend Co.
Candyman: A real-life Houston Halloween horror story
Hit a home run with these Astros World Series specials
More News
Photos
BOO! Halloween costumes and decorations
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
PHOTOS: Pumpkin carving creations
Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series
More Photos