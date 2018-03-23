Trump says he signed $1.3 trillion spending bill after threatening to veto

STEPHANIE EBBS
President Donald Trump says he signed the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill Friday afternoon after earlier issuing a surprise veto threat of the legislation via tweet raising the prospect of a government shutdown.

In his remarks, the president said there is a lot to be unhappy about and vowed to "never sign another bill like this again" but said he did so as a matter of national security. He called it a "ridiculous situation."

Trump was flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Even as he vented distaste for parts of the 2200-page bill that run counter to his agenda, the president repeated previous talking points about reversing deep cuts to military spending and giving a pay increase to troops.

"My highest duty is to keep Americans safe," he said.

As for the border wall, he says the administration will be "getting to work on Monday" with repairing and bolstering border wall. "We have $1.6 billion for the wall starting immediately. It's short-term funding but it's immediately."

Republican leaders spent the past 24 hours selling the bill as a win on border security, despite the fact that it fails to give the president much funding for the wall he promised.

The announcement comes after Trump had lunch with Defense Secretary James Mattis who has been a strong proponent of the omnibus and its funding for the military - the largest increase in defense spending in 15 years.

The president tweeted earlier Friday morning that he had been considering a veto.

Shortly after the president fired off his surprise tweet, House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke with Trump around 9:30 a.m. and encouraged him to sign the omnibus, a source familiar with the call told ABC News. The source said they discussed the "wins" in the omnibus, "especially for the military."

Democrats blasted the president for what they see as his hypocrisy on a solution for the fate of some 700,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recipients - young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

"Mr. President, you terminated protections for DACA recipients, you cynically held them hostage for your costly boondoggle of a wall, and you have undercut every bipartisan attempt to fix the mess you created," Sen. Patrick Leahy, vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said. "You can fix this. Or at the very least, don't unilaterally make things worse, yet again."

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, accused the president of being asleep at the wheel.

"Seriously though, Rip Van Winkle, did you just awake from a long slumber? We gave you a deal last month that offered all the border funding you wanted AND a path to citizenship for Dreamers. YOU (or your minions) tanked it and turned us down. Art of the Deal-Wrecker!" Kaine tweeted.

After Trump tweeted Friday morning some members of Congress like Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, encouraged him to veto the measure.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted that Democrats had some of their own wins in the bill.

ABC News' John Parkinson contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
'Casual cop' called to wild chase with no time to change
EAT LIKE CHAMPS: Astros introduce new food items for 2018
Chemical company and owner indicted for allegedly polluting bayou
2 arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Spring area
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph
Show More
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Next big storm arrives the middle of next week with heavy rain
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
Former Schlitterbahn executive charged in 2016 death of boy on slide
Babysitter arrested after 3-year-old found alone on sidewalk in Atascocita
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos