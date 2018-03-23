Trump administration moves to try and effectively ban bump stocks

JUSTIN FISHEL
President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that his administration will ban bump stocks devices that "turn legal weapons into illegal machines" and blamed former President Barack Obama for allowing them in the first place.

His tweeted comments come a day before student and teen-led nationwide marches calling for gun policy reform.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a statement on Friday announced the Department of Justice has begun the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that bump stocks should fall under the technical definition of "machinegun" under federal law. Such devices "allow a shooter of a semiautomatic firearm to initiate a continuous firing cycle with a single pull of the trigger".

The announcement comes a month after the president directed the agency to work on a ban in the wake of a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida which resulted in the deaths of at least 17 people and left 14 injured.

Bump stocks came under intense scrutiny after it was learned they were used in the Las Vegas mass shooting last year that left 58 people and hundreds of others injured.

The legal firearm attachments are designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to mimic the actions of a rapid-fire, fully-automatic weapon.

In 2010 the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms determined that it could not regulate bump stocks unless Congress changed the laws. Critics of the president's new push think any effort to reverse that ruling will be challenged in court.

Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif, who has proposed legislation to ban bump stocks and semi-automatic rifles, has said she believes a legal challenge would ultimately be successful.

"The ATF currently lacks authority under the law to ban bump stocks," Feinstein wrote in February 20 statement.

"If ATF tries to ban these devices after admitting repeatedly that it lacks the authority to do so, that process could be tied up in court for years, and that would mean bump stocks would continue to be sold."

"Legislation is the only answer," she said.

The actions taken Friday by the Justice Department effectively open a rule change for public debate.

Following the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last month, National Rifle Association spokesman Dana Loesch told ABC's This Week that the organization doesn't support a bump stock ban.

"The NRA doesn't back any ban, the NRA has asked the ATF to do its job and make sure that these classifications are consistent," Loesch told ABC's George Stephanopolous.

Sessions said the Justice Department will begin a public comment period on a proposed rule "that would define 'machinegun' to include bump stock-type devices under federal law-effectively banning them."

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
'Casual cop' called to wild chase with no time to change
EAT LIKE CHAMPS: Astros introduce new food items for 2018
Chemical company and owner indicted for allegedly polluting bayou
2 arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Spring area
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph
Show More
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Next big storm arrives the middle of next week with heavy rain
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
Former Schlitterbahn executive charged in 2016 death of boy on slide
Babysitter arrested after 3-year-old found alone on sidewalk in Atascocita
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos