Heavy truck traffic causing concern for residents in Atascocita neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavy truck traffic causing concern for residents in one Atascocita neighborhood. (KTRK)

By
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
A homeowner in Atascocita says she counted almost 70 trucks coming through her neighborhood in one hour.

Ursula Elmore says she is concerned for the children in the area.

"The noise is awful," Elmore said.

She says after 15 years in a peaceful neighborhood, her family uses noise machines to try and override the sounds from outside. Her 7-year-old daughter, Symphony, has trouble sleeping some nights.

Woodland Hills Drive cuts Atascocita Forest in two. When the extension opened in April, the trucks started moving through the area.

Dozens of neighbors have joined a petition to get a "No Thru Trucks" sign.

"We want you to survive. We want you to thrive. This is your business and we respect that. We know you're working hard. We just want some serenity and peace in our neighborhood," Elmore added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficconstructionAtascocita
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News