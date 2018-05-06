HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are investigating after a truck crashed into a home Sunday morning in southwest Houston.
According to authorities, the incident occurred at a home on the 7800 block of Sands Point Road, where a truck crashed into the home's laundry room. There were two people in the home at the time of the incident, but they were not injured.
A witness at the scene said the driver is reportedly in police custody.
A truck crashes into a home in SW Houston. Thankfully, those who live here are okay. More details in two mins on #abc13. pic.twitter.com/RFCPGhz9LH— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 6, 2018
At this time, the identity of the driver is unknown.
According to the homeowner, this is not the first time a vehicle crashes into their home, "this has happened before," she said.