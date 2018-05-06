A truck crashes into a home in SW Houston. Thankfully, those who live here are okay. More details in two mins on #abc13. pic.twitter.com/RFCPGhz9LH — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 6, 2018

Authorities are investigating after a truck crashed into a home Sunday morning in southwest Houston.According to authorities, the incident occurred at a home on the 7800 block of Sands Point Road, where a truck crashed into the home's laundry room. There were two people in the home at the time of the incident, but they were not injured.A witness at the scene said the driver is reportedly in police custody.At this time, the identity of the driver is unknown.According to the homeowner, this is not the first time a vehicle crashes into their home, "this has happened before," she said.