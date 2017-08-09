Trial starts for woman accused of murdering her husband

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=231644" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman who claimed robbers killed her husband during a 2012 home invasion in northwest Houston has now been charged in his death

A local woman is accused of murdering her husband and staging the crime scene to fake a home robbery.According to prosecutors, Sandra Melgar tied up, stabbed and stuffed the body of her husband, 52-year-old Jaime Melgar, into a closet in their northwest Harris County home in December 2012.The prosecution said they don't have a motive in this case, but there's no way anything else happened.Sandra's defense team said homicide detectives made up their minds from the start of the case.In court, Sandra started crying when gruesome crime scene photos of her husband were shown. Investigators said Jaime was stabbed 31 times with a knife.Prosecutors said Sandra faked a home robbery, killed her husband and then staged the scene by tying herself up and locking herself inside by wedging a chair under a doorknob. She also gave conflicting stories of what happened that night, prosecutors said.Sandra's defense attorney claimed Harris County investigators botched their case by not testing a bloody fingerprint found on a safe inside the home.If found guilty, Sandra Melgar could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.