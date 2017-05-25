Worst times to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution while traveling over Memorial Day weekend, which is expected to be deadlier than average this year.
According to estimates from AAA Texas, 2.3 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more over the holiday weekend, the highest number since 2005. That's 2.6 percent more people than last year.
The National Safety Council estimates 439 Americans will die on the road that weekend, the highest estimate since 2009 and 100 deaths greater than in 2014.
The driving directions app Waze has identified the busiest time to be driving this holiday weekend and it's earlier than you think.
Expect a bump in traffic this afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. More people will be hitting the road on Friday in the middle of the day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Memorial Day, the biggest increase in traffic is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. when people are heading home.
