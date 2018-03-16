TRAVEL

When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?

EMBED </>More Videos

Learn about the history of the National Cherry Blossom Festival from AccuWeather. (Shutterstock)

Spring is right around the corner, which means soon the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. will be putting on an Instagram-worthy show.

Here's what you need to know about the festival.

When is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?

The 2018 festival will take place March 17-April 15.

Where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?

The festival takes place in and around the National Mall in Washington, D.C. There are three main areas to see the blossoms: near the Washington Monument, slightly south at the Tidal Basin in West Potomac Park and south of that at Hains Point in East Potomac Park.

Why is the National Cherry Blossom Festival celebrated?

The festival is a celebration of the beauty of nature and of the friendship between the United States and Japan, according to its website.

When is the peak season?

Peak season is different every year, and forecasters often can't make their predictions of when the blossoms will peak until early March. After an earlier date was predicted first, the festival announced that the peak season is now expected to be March 27 - March 31.

How do I go to the festival?

The parks where the cherry blossoms can be seen are free and open to the public. The festival also hosts events throughout the month and some, such as the parade at the end of the festival, are ticketed, so double-check the website before attending.

What are other popular cherry blossom destinations in the U.S.?

While Japan is the most well-known international destination, there are plenty of opportunities around the U.S. to see cherry blossoms as well. Popular destinations include the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, along the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, Descanso Gardens in Los Angeles and the festival all around Macon, Georgia.

PHOTOS: Gorgeous flower blooms around the world
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelweathernaturewatercoolerspringaccuweatheru.s. & world
TRAVEL
Breathtaking flowers around the world
ALOHA, HONOLULU: Southwest hopes to fly to Hawaii soon
Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous
The sun sets over the Brazos River
More Travel
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video