OUTDOOR ADVENTURES

Dream of skydiving over Yosemite National Park? Now you can

EMBED </>More Videos

'Skydive Yosemite' invites you to take an adventurous dive 13,000 feet above one of the nation's most picturesque national parks.

James W Jakobs
FRESNO, California --
'Skydive Yosemite' is now open for jumping. According to their Facebook page, this has been a yearlong effort to get everything ready for bookings.

There are several skydiving packages available on their website.

The most expensive $299 package lets you skydive from 13,000 feet. It includes a flight above Yosemite National Park with views of El Capitan and Half Dome with a nearly 60-second freefall.

For $199 you can drop 8,000 feet which includes a flight with views of the Sierra and a 15-second freefall drop.

A preview video of what the experience is like is one of the top posts on their Facebook page.



The facility also lists an offer for marriage proposals. They will place a large "Will You Marry Me" Banner in the landing area.

According to their website, "you and yours will land next to the banner, the rest is in your hands..."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelyosemite national parklifestyleu.s. & worldskydiversportsoutdoor adventuresnational park serviceCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OUTDOOR ADVENTURES
Buffalo Bayou trail bridge collapses in downtown Houston
SPONSORED: Houston Safari Club putting finishing touches on 2018 Convention
ANGLER ALERT: Rainbow trout season is now!
Celebrate National Golf Lover's Day at these courses
More outdoor adventures
TRAVEL
Airline policies for bringing your pet on a flight
United suspends new reservations for pets in cargo hold
Breathtaking flowers around the world
ALOHA, HONOLULU: Southwest hopes to fly to Hawaii soon
More Travel
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother in NE Harris Co.
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Show More
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
Where to find farmers markets in your area
More News
Top Video
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
More Video