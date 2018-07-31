STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

How to save on air travel by tricking your internet browser

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's how you can trick your browser to find cheap flights. (KTRK)

By
You can score low prices on flights by tricking your internet browser.

This trick is pretty simple to do if you use a VPN, or virtual private network.

You can choose the location you want to connect to.

For instance, if you select a VPN in Portugal, your location will show up as Portugal.

Then, when you open a search for flights, you'll see rates you wouldn't otherwise be offered.

I found rates on flights to Brazil for $1,700 when logged in from the U.S. But after masking your location as Brazil, you can find flights for around $700 on airlines that didn't even appear in search before.

This trick doesn't just work with travel.

"You can save on software subscriptions, streaming services, music," said VPN expert Drew Page.

Many VPNs are free and easy to download. But experts recommend not using the free services, since they often have the right to sell your data to third parties.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelstretch your dollarsave moneytravel tipsbudgetsavingstechnology
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Here's how to save big on back-to-school shopping
FREE BOOKS: Program gives children book each month from birth
CHILD SAFETY: Household danger warnings
More stretch your dollar
TRAVEL
$78 million resort breaking ground in Fredericksburg
New scanner at Hobby Airport could change the way you travel
Select Lyft users can soon lock in prices for rides
Audio warnings help METRO riders avoid light rail dangers
More Travel
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News