United offering beds on flights from Houston to Hawaii

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
United airlines is now making one of their flights more enjoyable.

Today the airline celebrated their 70th anniversary of service to Hawaii by making flights extra comfortable.

Starting this summer, when United passengers buy a premium ticket from Houston, they will enjoy a seat that turns into a 180-degree flat bed.

If that doesn't 'float your plane' enough, you will also get a chance to sleep in custom designed sheets and pillows from Saks Fifth Avenue.
