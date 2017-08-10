HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

United launches nonstop service between Houston and Mexican resort city

United is set to begin nonstop seasonal service to a Mexican resort city. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
United Airlines will start nonstop flights between Mazatlan, Mexico, and Houston, the airline announced on Wednesday.

The new seasonal service to the Pacific coast resort begins December 21 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays through April 8, 2018. From April 9 through August 13, 2018, United will offer Saturday-only service between Houston and Mazatlán.

Both flights will be operated with the 76-seat Embraer E175 regional aircraft (12 seats in first class, 16 in economy plus, and 48 in economy).

