United jet returns to Bush Intercontinental after bird strike

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A United flight had to return to Bush Intercontinental Airport shortly after taking off Tuesday evening due to a reported bird strike.
Airport spokesman Bill Begley said there was an "Alert II" involving the United jet.
There were no injuries reported, Begley added.
United Airlines confirmed Flight 1780 bound for Calgary returned to the airport and landed safely following a bird strike.
The airline said passengers are in the process of changing aircraft and the affected plane is being inspected.