How about a two-wheel Uber ride instead of four? The company is buying a bike-sharing service called Jump.
The move gives Uber access to Jump's 12,000 dockless, GPS-enabled bikes.
Because they're dockless, the bikes can be left at any rack when riders reach their destinations.
The bikes remain disabled until the next user unlocks them by using a code on their smartphone.
Jump is located in 40 cities across six countries.
It's not here in Houston, but the agreement with Uber could eventually change that!
Uber's latest move means your next ride could be on 2 wheels
TRAVEL
More Travel
Top Stories
More News