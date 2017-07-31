TRAVEL

Two-year-old fist-bumps fellow passengers aboard flight

EMBED </>More Videos

This little boy brought smiles to his flight. (mamaj1822/Instagram via Storyful)

Flying is a little more enjoying and adorable when two-year-old Guy is walking down the aisle.

The toddler brought joy to his flight from Kansas City International Airport by fist-bumping his fellow passengers while walking to his seat.

His mom, Ayla Jakubowicz, shared a video of Guy making people smile and laugh while greeting them.

"My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador," she said on Instagram. "He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time!"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelfamilychildrentoddlerbuzzworthy
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Dare to walk on wires through the Swiss Alps
The world's greatest city: Top spots to visit in London
TSA announces new procedure for screening electronics
American Airlines workers protest over lost jobs
More Travel
Top Stories
Elderly woman shoots, kills robbery suspect near Katy
White House communications director resigns
More TB testing due for George Bush HS students
Innocent man killed in carwash shootout
Manhunt for gunmen who shot U.S. tourist in Turks and Caicos
Tropical Storm Emily brings drenching rains to Florida
Airport worker punches passenger holding a baby
Lower humidity for Monday!
Show More
Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
Gold replica of lunar module stolen from museum
Man dies after being pulled out of South LA donation box
This photo shoot is so Napoleon Dynamite!
Video shows man break into home while young girl hides
More News
Top Video
White House communications director resigns
Manhunt for gunmen who shot U.S. tourist in Turks and Caicos
Airport worker punches passenger holding a baby
Man dies after being pulled out of South LA donation box
More Video