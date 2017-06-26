Staff at Logan International Airport pulled out a live, 20-pound lobster from checked baggage.
"It's actually fairly common in the New England region," TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy told The Boston Globe. "I cannot speak to any airline policies, but TSA has no prohibition on transporting lobsters."
TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy tweeted a photo of the lobster.
.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage...including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V— Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017
Live lobsters are allowed in checked luggage provided they are placed "in a clear, plastic, spill proof container," according to TSA's website.