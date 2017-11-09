TSA

TSA fails most tests in latest undercover operation at US airports

TSA failed their screenings by 80 percent, according to the Department of Homeland Security. (KTRK)

In recent checks of airport security checkpoints by the Department of Homeland Security, inspectors found that screeners, their equipment and their procedures failed almost 80 percent of the time, according to reports.

Two years ago the TSA failed 95 percent of the time to stop inspectors from covertly smuggling weapons or explosive materials through screenings.

The TSA administrators released a statement explaining the test results.

"We take these findings seriously and are implementing measures that will improve screening checkpoints."
