AIRPORT SECURITY

TSA announces new procedure for screening electronics

EMBED </>More Videos

TSA has unveiled new rules about electronics in carry-on baggage. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Passengers at all U.S. airports will soon face new measures for screening electronic devices bigger than a cellphone.

Security officers will ask travelers in regular lanes to take all larger devices out of their bag and put them in a bin by themselves, similar to the screening of most travelers' laptops.

Officials say it gives X-ray screeners a clearer picture of the devices.

The change won't apply to Precheck lanes.

The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday the new procedure will go nationwide in the coming weeks and months. TSA has been testing it at 10 airports for more than a year.

The Department of Homeland Security has been changing rules for electronics on international flights because of the threat that terrorists could hide bombs inside laptop or tablet computers.

SEE ALSO: What you need to know about TSA PreCheck
EMBED More News Videos

What you need to know about TSA PreCheck.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
travelTSAair travelu.s. & worldairport security
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AIRPORT SECURITY
Insider's tip to get you through airports faster
Officials set to enforce Trump's travel ban beginning today
Facial recognition technology deployed at IAH
Police seize drugs at airport disguised as edible cactus
More airport security
TRAVEL
American Airlines workers protest over lost jobs
Spend a night in an owl-shaped cabin for free
Baylor men's choir goes viral for performance on flight
City of love: Top 5 spots in Paris
More Travel
Top Stories
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 4:45 p.m.
Student claims viral video shows deputy harassing him
MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 murders across area
2 men charged with human smuggling in Katy
Trump to ban transgender individuals from armed forces
Teen charged after live streaming deadly crash
Health officials find probable Zika infection in Texas
Girl says mom told her she was "going to see Jesus"
Show More
Buy a burrito, help the puppies: Chipotle & SPCA team up
Police: Man fatally stabbed for flashing middle finger
Here are fast facts on the Houston Texans stars
Rep. Scalise released from hospital after shooting
Gas station customer tackles would-be robber
More News
Top Video
4 Houstonians among Capitol Hill's most beautiful
MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 murders across area
McDonald's debuts Signature Sriracha Burger
Buy a burrito, help the puppies: Chipotle & SPCA team up
More Video