Travel hacks help you avoid delays and earn free travel

Gotta get away? These websites can help and save your serious money.

Traveling is expensive, sometimes aggravating, and even exhausting but it doesn't have to be.There are some ways to make getting to your destination a little more enjoyable.Airline ticket agents shared their favorite travel hacks with Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez.The first, and maybe most important thing to remember is that if something goes wrong be kind when asking for help. This is true for anywhere, really. If the issue is the airline's fault, they will work especially hard to fix the problem if you are nice.Avoiding delays can be up to chance but traveling earlier in the day actually reduces your chances of being delayed.Be sure to earn free perks where and when you can. When you join an airline credit card, you get free access to the airport club and extra miles just for signing up.At 6:40 a.m. on ABC13, Patricia will have the completed list of travel hacks including ways to earn an extra day of vacation for free.