HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you've ever wanted to sleep on a bed while traveling to Dallas, you now have the perfect choice.

NITE Liner Sleeper Bus offers service between Houston and Dallas. The bus picks up passengers at 11 o'clock every night.

"We drive you through the night at slower speeds, again with safety in mind," owner Doug Tolbert said. "Also, to give you a nice, smooth, comfortable ride so that you can nod off to sleep, and like magic, you'll wake up at your destination."

How much does a trip cost? They start at $69.

To book your travel, visit NITE Liner's website.
