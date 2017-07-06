UNITED AIRLINES

Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for three-and-a-half hour flight

EMBED </>More Videos

Toddler forced to ride on mother's lap for 3.5 hour flight.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
United Airlines is again apologizing for an incident that happened on one of its flights.

This time a woman who paid for a ticket for her toddler was forced to hold him on her lap after the child's seat was given away to another passenger.

Shirley Yamaguchi and her son were traveling from Hawaii to Boston. The problem happened when they had a stop here in Houston.

The airline said an employee inaccurately scanned the toddler's boarding pass causing his seat to be released to another customer.

RELATED: United Airlines introduces 10 new policies to protect travelers

Yamaguchi had to sit with her son on her lap for the final three-and-a-half hour ride to Boston.

She took pictures of him in all different, contorted sleeping positions throughout the flight and eventually had to have him just stand between her knees.

United said it is working with employees so the same mistake won't happen again, and the airline refunded her ticket.

RELATED: Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
EMBED More News Videos

Family kicked off Delta flight for refusing to give up toddler's seat.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
travelUnited Airlinestoddlerairlineairline industryHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
UNITED AIRLINES
Engine catches fire after United plane lands in Denver
Airlines offer to re-book ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy
14 injured on flight to IAH due to turbulence
United offering beds on flights from Houston to Hawaii
More United Airlines
TRAVEL
Travelers, beware: Hotels overbook just like airlines
Insider's tip to get you through airports faster
Drone video captures man reeling in hammerhead shark
Best cities to celebrate July 4 named
More Travel
Top Stories
Large fire erupts at South Houston warehouse
Thieves slam truck into store and grab safe
Neighbor accused of killing man over dog droppings
Hobby Lobby to pay fine for illegal smuggling
Texas City commissioner not resigning after fatal crash
Surveillance video captures pit bull attack young boy
Montana rattled by late night magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Show More
Rep. Scalise readmitted to intensive care
Food-sniffers gain more weight, study says
Family's beloved dog shot and killed outside home
Sonic employees seen smoking in food prep area
Housekeeper of Hedwig Village murder victim speaks
More News
Top Video
Police: Man threatened to kill nun as she prayed
Neighbor accused of killing man over dog droppings
Hobby Lobby to pay fine for illegal smuggling
Thieves slam truck into store and grab safe
More Video