Therapy dogs cuddle and snuggle holiday travel stress away
Therapy dogs are on hand to de-stress holiday travelers across the country this holiday season. (KTRK)

DALLAS, TX (KTRK) --
Thursday is one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season, and airports across the country are welcoming some new furry friends into their ranks.

Texas travelers in need of some de-stressing this holiday season can catch up with some adorable therapy dogs at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Video provided by the airport shows the pups, who are on hand to snuggle and cuddle away your holiday travel rage, from a dog's-eye view.

ABC13 sister station WABC-TV also stopped by Newark Liberty International Airport to catch up with therapy dogs in another one of the nation's biggest aiports.

Darla Miles has the story from Newark Liberty International Airport



"My mother is terrified of flying," Ocean Township resident Lori Abrams said. "And I just called her -- she's in Florida -- and I said, 'They have dogs here to de-stress you, so next time you come to the airport, you have to look for them.'"

Technically, they are called "pawfessional" therapy dogs. And they are being used at stations set up around Terminal C, used by United Airlines.

SEE ALSO: How to survive holiday travel in Houston
Here's some advice on how to weather the travel home from the Thanksgiving holiday



"Our organization provides approximately 60-plus teams over three days," said Erick Spronck, of Creature Comfort Pet Therapy.

The dogs only work about two hours a day, but all that cuddly work is exhausting.

"Dogs do get tired after about an hour, two hours," Spronck said. "Then he'll be sleeping in the back of the car, big time."
