Thursday is one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season, and airports across the country are welcoming some new furry friends into their ranks.Texas travelers in need of some de-stressing this holiday season can catch up with some adorable therapy dogs at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.Video provided by the airport shows the pups, who are on hand to snuggle and cuddle away your holiday travel rage, from a dog's-eye view.ABC13 sister station WABC-TV also stopped by Newark Liberty International Airport to catch up with therapy dogs in another one of the nation's biggest aiports."My mother is terrified of flying," Ocean Township resident Lori Abrams said. "And I just called her -- she's in Florida -- and I said, 'They have dogs here to de-stress you, so next time you come to the airport, you have to look for them.'"Technically, they are called "pawfessional" therapy dogs. And they are being used at stations set up around Terminal C, used by United Airlines."Our organization provides approximately 60-plus teams over three days," said Erick Spronck, of Creature Comfort Pet Therapy.The dogs only work about two hours a day, but all that cuddly work is exhausting."Dogs do get tired after about an hour, two hours," Spronck said. "Then he'll be sleeping in the back of the car, big time."