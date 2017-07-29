The world's greatest city: Top spots to visit in London

Are you thinking about where to take your next vacation? Well, London it is!Fans of London say it's the greatest city in the world. London is known as one of the largest and the most commercially successful cities in the world. It is a city that's regarding as the financial heart of the United Kingdom.Here are top things to see in London:London's Hyde Park has something for everyone - including the Diana Memorial Fountain, Serpentine Gallery and a statue to Peter Pan near the Serpentine.London Bridge has existed for nearly 2,000 years. The Bridge dates from 1973. It's the site of the oldest crossing of the River Thames. This is the most famously named bridge in the entire world. There is no fee to walk across London Bridge.Tower Bridge opened in 1894 making it a Victorian bridge. This bridge is recognizable to visitors from all over the world. There is an exhibition and fee to enter the Tower Bridge.London Eye is the tallest Ferris wheel in the world. It is located on the South Bank of the River Thames in London. As of January 2015, it has been known as the Coca-Cola London Eye. From the top, you can see things about 25 miles away. It takes 30 minutes to complete a revolution. The London Eye took 7 years to construct. More than 3.5 million people come here every year, and it can carry 800 people on every revolution. There are 32 capsules, and each one carries 25 passengers. The London Eye was often called the Millennium Wheel when it was first opened.Big Ben is the nickname for the 13-ton Great Bell of the clock on the Palace of Westminster in London. Each dial on the clock is seven meters (39 inches) in diameter. There are 312 pieces of glass in each clock dial. This is one of London's most famous landmarks. Don't leave London without visiting Big Ben!Buckingham Palace is the queen's official residence built in 1702. Over 50,000 people visit the Palace each year as guests at occasions of all sizes. Tours are offered daily and lasts between 2 hours and 2.5 hours.-The Houses of Parliament are officially known as the Palace of Westminster and it is the largest palace in the country.-Big Ben is the bell, not the clock tower. Its chine is in the key of E.-More than half of the London Underground network in fact runs above ground.-The original medieval London Bridge was in use for more than 600 years.-Approximately 1.3 million people are estimated to move in and out of London annually.-Thames River in London is the longest river in England.-London is a multi-ethnic city with over 300 languages spoken.-One in three Londoners is a foreign national.Are you a foodie? Some dedicated foodies believe London has the best Indian food in the world outside of Birmingham.There are many other great things to see and do in the beautiful city of London!